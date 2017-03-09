Women demonstrate in solidarity around the world on International Women’s day

  • March 9, 2017 15:07 IST
    By Reuters
Women marched and protested a range of issues around the world on International Women’s day on 8 March. Women demonstrated against abortion, discrimination and politics in countries like the USA, Brazil, Turkey and Belgium. Women around the world were urged to take the day off work to help the demonstrations.
