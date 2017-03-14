Are you scared to travel alone at night? Have you felt being stalked while walking on an isolated road? Do you think you are not safe in Kerala? We hear a lot of news stories on violence against women, raising concerns about women's safety in the southern state.

The Kerala Police had earlier deployed Pink Patrol to improve women's security in the state. The molestation of South Indian actress and the mysterious death of 18-year-old student Mishel Shaji Varghese in Kochi, compounded by other attacks on women of late had prompted the police to release a video to spread awareness on the initiative.

The two-minute-12-second video features actress Manju Warrier, who asks women not to be scared of being alone, but contact Pink Patrol team by dialling 1515. The video also shows how assiduously the entire team is working to ensure the safety of women in Kerala. The cars are equipped with modern technological equipment, including GPS tracking devices and cameras. The team will also be monitoring security in public areas, crowded places, schools and places of worship.

Many netizens have appreciated the initiative of Kerala Police. "Good, I request to keep the forces vigilant as the atrocities against women and children are increasing day by day. Also the officers need to be very professional and friendly with general public who are approaching you for help [sic]," social media user Anil Podhuval commented.

Kerala's Pink Patrol is for the women, by the women and have only women police officers in the team.

Watch the video of Manju Warrier here: