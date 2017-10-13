Women boycott Twitter after Rose McGowan account suspended amid Harvey Weinstein scandal

Numerous celebrities and activists have boycotted Twitter today (13 October), after the social media platform suspended actress Rose McGowan amid the Harvey Weinstein scandal. McGowan is one of the most high profile figures to speak out against the disgraced Hollywood producer, who has been accused of numerous cases of sexual assaults and harassment. McGowans Twitter account was then suspended, with the company claiming she had violated the terms of service due to posting a private phone number. While McGowans account has now been reactivated, many have now boycotted Twitter for the day in solidarity.