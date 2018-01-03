You may have heard a number of 'fertility hacks' if you're trying to have a baby. But, nothing as weird as this new approach of women heading to McDonald's to have its fries after sex to get pregnant.

According to research from ChannelMum.com, the reason behind this weird trend is, they believe that the salt content in the fries will help in fertilisation.

However, the research suggests that it's just three percent of the women surveyed have tried the trick. There's no evidence to suggest that having McDonald's fries after sex would help you in getting pregnant, Metro.co.uk reported.

But, if women are simply using it as an excuse to enjoy a delicious post-sex snack, everyone will be up for it, for sure.

The weird tricks tried by women in the hopes of getting pregnant are not just limited to McDonald's fries.

The report suggests that 58 percent of mothers surveyed had put their legs in the air after sex and pretended to ride a bicycle for at least three minutes, while 10 percent said that wearing socks in bed did the trick and it helped them to become a mum.

While some believed colour matters a lot – five percent wore green and used green bedsheets. Like most of the weird fertility hacks, we have no idea why people believe so -- possibly, 'green' symbolises fertility or just shows a 'green signal' that they are ready to have a baby. And, 0.5 percent of the women pierced their nose, specifically, on the left side.

Around 1,500 people were surveyed in the study and on the list of tried methods there was sleeping in total darkness with electrical devices switched off (15 percent), and giving up alcohol (seven percent), having pineapple juice (37 percent) and enjoying dark chocolates every day (37 percent).

In the age, where everyone's fighting for equality – even men chip in; one percent wear frozen underwear before sex to have a baby.

ChannelMum founder Siobhan Freegard told The Sun that anything is worth giving a go, "as long as you're having fun."

Freegard said: "Falling pregnant isn't always easy so couples who have been trying a while will attempt almost anything to help."

Freegard further added: "While there isn't much medical science to back up these tips, our members swear they have helped and we have hundreds of bouncing babies to prove it."