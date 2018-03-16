A man allegedly chopped off his relative's head with a sword in Alwar in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan on March 15 after she went out to work against his wishes.

The deceased has been identified as Uma, 32, who is survived by her husband Mukesh Rajput and two children. Maamraj, the accused, is the elder brother of Mukesh's father. He was arrested on March 16.

According to neighbors, Maamraj was mentally unstable, reported India Today. He was also against women in Rajput families going out for work as it apparently hurt Rajput Pride. He reported had rifts with Uma previously because she used to go out to work.

Rajput caste in India was historically associated with warriorhood.

Uma, a factory worker, was on her way to work on that fateful day when she was attacked. She died on spot. According to reports, none of the passersby came to help the woman when Maamraj cut her head off with a sword. Later, her body was taken to a mortuary by the police.

Uma and her husband were working to make both ends meet and provide education for their children.

Alwar recently made headlines after a teen boy was allegedly thrashed to death by a group of people when he was playing Holi.

The 16-year-old Dalit boy was involved in exchanging colors with persons from another community when the clashes started between the two sides at Bhiwadi town.