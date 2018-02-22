A 24-year-old woman from Argentina has insured her buttocks for a whopping £72,000 ($100300). Sol Perez, the Latin American woman, known as the sexiest weathergirl in Argentina, recently confessed that she had gained over 10kg of body weight and said her intense fitness regime helped her achieve the curves.

Perez appears on the TyC Sports channel and was already famous for her perfect figure. Not only this, her weather forecasts are so popular that they are said to make men late for work, reported The Mirror.

The blonde bombshell, who has millions of social media followers, has now insured her prized asset after a company was willing to offer a suitable settlement should anything happen to it.

An inspiration for many, Perez said that she likes "the culture around fitness" and enjoys the atmosphere of a gym.

"It is trendy to post workout pictures at the moment but I only share what I want others to see," she was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

However, she is not the first woman to insure her rear. Australian singer Kylie Minogue has her buttocks insured for $5 million, while Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez has it insured for $27 million.

Some people, in the past, have also insured their breasts, legs, and even teeth. American actress America Ferrera's teeth are insured for $10 million, while footballer David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo have their legs insured for $195 million and $145 million, respectively.

Actress Dolly Parton, on the other hand, has her breasts insured for $600,000.