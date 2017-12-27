A woman recently created a buzz after she reportedly claimed that she could hear God's voice. In fact, she was so convinced with the idea that she started self-harming after listening to the voice.

To any common man, this would seem to be a case of mental illness. However, it was not so, and it turned out that she had a brain tumour and that's making her hear such voices.

The tumour was discovered after the unnamed woman came to the notice of researchers at the University of Bern, Switzerland.

Initially, it was thought that she was mentally ill but something did not seem right to the researchers, Metro.co.uk reported.

Therefore, they scanned her with the help of an MRI machine and discovered that she had a tumour growing in her brain.

The reason why she was hearing such 'voices' was because of the tumour. Professor of Psychiatric Neuroscience Sebastian Walther explained it saying: "The tumour was located on a network that is vital for speech perception, so voices." Walther added: "That was responsible for the religious feelings."

According to the report, the woman started experiencing strong religious feelings and it increased to the point of being delusional.

Since the tumour was growing slowly in the woman's thalamus -- the biggest part of the interbrain, it caused symptoms similar to that of schizophrenia.

Researchers and academics, who have spent years, researching schizophrenia, believe that this unique case will help to understand the condition better.

According to them, this case is a proof that schizophrenic symptoms are not triggered all over the brain but only through specific disruptions in certain areas.

The website mentioned that the current condition of the woman is not known yet.