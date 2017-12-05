Abhishek Bachchan has often faced the wrath of trolls be it for his rocky acting career or for being the husband to the former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. And every time, the actor has taken all the criticism coming his way with a pinch of salt. But when it comes to his 6-year-old daughter or his family, the junior Bachchan leaves no stone unturned in shutting down the trolls with his befitting replies on the social media.

Abhishek came across a similar situation when a woman tried to take a dig at his little daughter Aaradhya, who turned 6 on November 16. The woman in question asked the actor that whether his daughter is not going to school or he and his wife Aishwarya believe in "going for beauty without brains."

"@juniorbachchan is ur child not going to school? I do wonder What school gives permission to take a out a kid when u like to go a a trip with mom. Or are u guys going for beauty without brains. Always hand in hand with a arrogant mom. Not having a normal childhood," she wrote.

@juniorbachchan is ur child not going to school? I do wonder What school gives permission to take a out a kid when u like to go a a trip with mom. Or are u guys going for beauty without brains. Always hand in hand with a arrogant mom. Not having a normal childhood — Sherien Patadien (@shirjahan) December 4, 2017

Abhishek instantly replied and asked her to consider "you" spelling in her tweet.

"Ma'am, as far as I know... Most schools are shut for the week-end. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you spelling in your tweet," Abhishek wrote.

Ma’am, as far as I know… Most schools are shut for the week-end. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you spelling in your tweet. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 4, 2017

The woman's tweet came after pictures of Aishwarya and Aaradhya attending a wedding in Mangalore went viral on the social media platforms.

Namma Oorda Beauty Queen Aishwarya Rai Spotted last night in a wedding reception at TMA Pai conventional centre ?❤ #Mangalore #Mangaluru #AishwaryaRai #Tmapai A post shared by Mangalore Meri Jaan (@mangaloremerijaan) on Dec 2, 2017 at 9:44pm PST

But it looked like Abhishek's tweet was not enough to silence the woman as she refused to lay down her rant and asked the actor to rather post Aaradhya's pictures as a normal kid and not always hanging on her mom's arm.

"A yeah the spelling? Any thanks for the response . Most people think it but don't have the guts say something. Maybe u guys should post some pictures of her as normal kid and not one always hanging on her moms arm," she tweeted.

A yeah the spelling?Any thanks for the response . Most people think it but don’t have the guts say something. Maybe u guys should post some pictures of her as normal kid and not one always hanging on her moms arm — Sherien Patadien (@shirjahan) December 4, 2017

"May a few typing mistakes. I'm not from India so in didn't know the school are closed. Anyways thanks for u reply," she added.

May a few typing mistakes. I’m not from India so in didn’t know the school are closed. Anyways thanks for u reply. ?? — Sherien Patadien (@shirjahan) December 4, 2017

But unlike any other situations, the woman's tweet backfired and got trolled by the netizens instead for targetting and saying nasty things about the child just because she is born in a star family.

Too much of intrusion in other's life? Just because the child is from celebrity family? Let these things be left to the child's parents and grand parents who should be more concerned about child's future. — Sbm1953 (@sudhirmankodi) December 4, 2017

How mean can people sound! Ms. WHOEVER who are you to judge here? I would like to meet your kids one day too and then will I decide who has better parenting skills. @juniorbachchan and aishwarya have been doing a wonderful job in raising a cultured araadhya. — SONAL SAXENA (@sonal_rg) December 4, 2017

Why u r speaking ill abt the child.....kids are such pure heart.. Moreover if she is close her mom isn't it good

If u don't like her parents talk abt them don't bring that little girl in between. — shweta (@shwetadbga) December 4, 2017

Well, it looks like trolls have finally made peace with Abhishek.