The victim's daughter has sought Sushma Swaraj's help

The woman from Hyderabad had gone to Dubai in October 2017

She was promised a job as a sales girl with a monthly salary of Rs 15,000

She was later moved to Muscat where her employer reportedly beat her up often

The woman is currently staying at the Indian Embassy

The daughter of a Hyderabad woman has sought the help of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to bring her mother, trafficked to Muscat, back home.

The victim was taken to Dubai October 11, 2017, after an agent promised her a job as a sales girl with a salary of Rs 15,000 per month.

She reportedly stayed there for a month and was then moved to Muscat in Oman. There, the agent handed her over to a hotel where she was forced to dance at a bar and beaten up by her employer if she refused to.

"I request MEA Sushma Swaraj, Indian embassy and Telangana government to rescue my mother," the daughter told ANI.

The woman then managed to flee the hotel and reached the Indian embassy in Oman. She is currently stranded there as her passport is with her employer, who has refused to return it to the victim.

"My mother, fed up with their harassment and torture, ran away from them and stayed in a church in Muscat. She on January 4 managed to approach the Indian embassy and but is stuck there as her passport was with the employer," she added.

Meanwhile, this is not the first incident when Indian citizens have reached out to Swaraj for help.

In June 2017, she had asked the Indian Embassy in Oman to resolve a case involving another Hyderabad woman who was trafficked to Oman under the pretext of a job.

Pls resolve this. @Indemb_Muscat @ProtectorGenGOI



Hyderabad woman sold for Rs 3 lakh in Oman, beaten with belt https://t.co/GEJLsG7Wcu — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 5, 2017

In January 2018, the union minister helped an Indian woman get back the body of her son after he suddenly collapsed and died at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia.

Swaraj got to know of the incident after a Twitter user named Ramesh informed her about the helplessness of the woman.

"She should not worry. Indian High Commission officials are reaching the Kuala Lumpur airport. The body will be flown to India at our expense. An official of the Indian High Commission will escort the grieving mother to India," Swaraj tweeted.

Before that, she is known to have helped a 17-year-old girl named Bhanupriya Haritwal of Jalalpur village in Rajasthan get her visa confirmed from the US Embassy so she can pursue higher education.