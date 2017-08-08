A 28-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and paraded naked in a village in the Beed district of Maharashtra last Friday for helping her brother have an affair with a woman, the police said on Monday.

Also read: Rajasthan couple stripped, filmed, paraded naked and thrashed by villagers

The police have arrested eight people in connection with the crime. A teenage girl has also been detained. The police said the accused suspected the woman was helping her brother have an affair with a relative of the accused, PTI reported.

Three of the accused thrashed the woman in the presence of her husband at their farm on August 2, according to the police. "They let her go after she and her husband sought forgiveness," a police official said.

However, when the woman's husband was away from the village on August 4, five women and four men went to her house and assaulted her. "They tore her clothes and paraded her naked in the village. On the way, she was beaten up with chappals," a police official said quoting the FIR.

The police registered a case at the Chaklamba Police Station in Georai taluka.

The accused have been identified as Maruti Satle, Baban Satle, Sanjay Ingole, Angad Ingole, Kunta Ingole, Lanka Satle, Rekha Ingole and Zumbar Datal.

Beed superintendent of police told PTI that the teenage girl was sent to juvenile custody.