A Chinese subway rider in Shenzhen survived a fall into a broken well in front of an escalator on Saturday (August 26).The woman was immediately grabbed by a fellow passenger, who helped pull her out with the assistance of others passing through the station. It was reported that the woman was uninjured.An investigation is currently underway as to why the broken well covering was left without safety notices.
Woman rescued after floor panel caves in at Chinese subway station
- August 29, 2017 12:15 IST
