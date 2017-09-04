Four women got into a fight over a notebook in the back to school section of a Michigan Walmart on 28 August, a fight that ended when one of the women pulled a gun. None of the women have been identified, but police and witnesses told local media that the woman who pulled the gun did so after the other women had pushed her aside and pulled her daughters hair.
Woman pulls gun in fight over a notebook in Walmart
Four women got into a fight over a notebook in the back to school section of a Michigan Walmart on 28 August, a fight that ended when one of the women pulled a gun. None of the women have been identified, but police and witnesses told local media that the woman who pulled the gun did so after the other women had pushed her aside and pulled her daughters hair.
- September 4, 2017 16:05 IST
-