Indians are known for their penchant to celebrate every second occasion. And when the much-talked about Goods and Services Tax (GST) was officially launched on June 30 midnight, a woman who gave birth in Beawa in Rajasthan around that time named her baby as GST.

The new mother decided to name the child, who was born at 12:02 am on Saturday, July 1, named it so to commemorate the mega launch of India's biggest single tax reform till date.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje conveyed her wishes to the baby on Twitter.

Live long & healthy Baby GST! ☺️ https://t.co/7gz8cOLVdL — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) July 2, 2017

Akin to the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru who had given the 'Tryst with Destiny' speech at the stroke of midnight on August 15, 1947, the current Narendra Modi government also chose the midnight of June 30 to have a tryst with GST.

Besides President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Modi, several political heavyweights were present at the Central Hall of parliament on the occasion. A few Opposition parties, including the Congress, were however not present.

Lalu Prasad had named his daughter Misa after Indira government's MISA Act

Speaking about naming children after a government measure, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former Union minister Lalu Prasad had named his eldest daughter Misa, after the draconian Maintenance of Internal Security Act of the then Indira Gandhi government in the early 1970s. It was a sort of protest against the then Congress government at the Centre by Lalu, a follower of popular Opposition leader Jayaprakash Narayan.