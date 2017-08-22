A woman stabbed her 52-year-old husband to death at their Malad (West) apartment and reportedly hurt herself by cutting her thigh with a knife to avoid arrest, senior police officers have said.

Medical reports have confirmed that the injury on Amita's thigh was "self-inflicted", an officer said and added that the police have ruled out the involvement of any third person in the incident, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The victim, Ayappa Chenanda, was an ex-hockey player who had played for India in the tournaments as a youth. He retired as an executive from a private company. His wife Anita was also working as an executive at a private firm. Amita was married to Ayyappa for 16 years and was his second wife. The couple has a 17-year-old daughter. Ayyappa also has a 23-year-old college going son from his first marriage. The boy was not home when the incident took place.

Amita had stabbed Ayyappa seven times in his chest and stomach with a kitchen knife, police said. The preliminary inquiry had revealed that the couple used to frequently fight on domestic issues.

After the incident, the man was rushed to the Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivli where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The Malad police said they would arrest the 45-year-old accused once she is discharged from the hospital. Amita had reportedly informed police that Ayyappa had been suffering from epilepsy. Police further took note of the statements from their children who mentioned about the frequent fights between the two.

Police further said they have seized a two-minute video from one of the neighbours in which Amita is heard speaking about partitioning property.

Ayappa's family, which stays in the United States, has been informed about the incident and are expected to reach Mumbai soon, one of the neighbours said.