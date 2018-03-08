A woman named Cara Douglas, from Lincolnshire County in east-central England, left her job as a banker which paid her a cool £60,000 per year and turned into a sex toy reviewer. Douglas, 37, was bored of her job as a wealth management expert at a bank, so she chose to review vibrators, lubricants, and other sex toys.

So far, the former banker has reviewed around 3,000 sex toys on her blog, and apart from getting paid for her new pleasurable job, she also enjoys the products she reviews.

"I am earning half what I was in banking but I am having twice as much fun. I hated being a banker and now I get paid for doing something I feel really passionate about," Douglas was quoted as saying by Metro.

"I have always loved sex toys so I am very lucky to have made a career out of what was my hobby. I often have to review couples' toys with Darren. Obviously, that is fun to do but you have to maintain your professionalism and work out what aspects of the product work well and what doesn't."

"Overall I would say that my job enhances our sex life. Sex is like a muscle – the more you use it, the more active it is," she added.

She revealed that the movie Fifty Shades of Grey triggered her interest in the topic. She flaunts her job with pride and also helps other women by guiding them about how to spark up their sex lives. Douglas' future mother-in-law supports her job as a sex toy expert after she was gifted a special toy by her.

So far, she has written hundreds of reviews for Lovehoney, which is the biggest database of sex toys reviews. The site posted its 200,000th review this month.

"It is the biggest database of sex toys reviews in the world. People only tend to buy toys once someone has reviewed them – so that information is vital when picking the best toy to suit you as a couple. I am lucky that I have a partner who shares my interest in toys. We work well together and can provide a male and female perspective on a product's merits," Douglas was quoted by Metro.

"I am very lucky to get paid to do a job that I love. Sex toys have changed my life in so many positive ways. To me they are like sexual "seasoning" – they add so much flavor to sex and can bring greater levels of intimacy to your sex life as a couple. They make sure things never get stagnant. We're not saying everyone should leave their jobs to professionally play with themselves and/or others, but if you can then why the hell not?" she concluded.