A woman made her boyfriend rape her young daughter for over six years because she believed that the girl had a demon in her.

According to reports, Celia Beatriz Sosa forced her daughter to have sex with her beau Sergio Eduardo Gimenez. Sosa was arrested and sentenced to 14 years in jail, while Gimenez is presently on the run.

The youngster was raped by Gimenez at their home located in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to Sosa and Gimenez, raping the young girl would help in getting her rid of the demon.

The couple started sexually abusing the girl when she was just eight-years-old. The repeated rapes resulted in making the girl pregnant when she was a young teenager. She was also sent to Paraguay for an abortion and reported the sexual abuse she was going through in 2015.

The girl is presently 17-years-old. She revealed that Gimenez used to be drunk and it was him who said that the girl had a demon in her and made Sosa believe it.

"He was always drunk, and I never liked him. He said that I had a demon in me and my mum started to believe it," the girl was quoted as saying by Mirror.

"It all began when I was eight years old and she woke me up to tell me to do things with him. I did not want to of course. Before I went to bed he would say 'don't fall asleep, you know what you have to do' and my mum would spread my legs and hit me with a belt."

"I had to do things. Sometimes he had me all night. Sometimes he used condoms, sometimes not," she added.

The victim revealed about her sexual abuse she was going through to her grandmother, who helped her in filing a complaint against Gimenez and Sosa. The grandmother accompanies her while going for her gynecological and psychological evaluations.

Presently, Sosa is in Ezeiza women's prison located in Buenos Aries serving her 14 years of imprisonment for helping Gimenez r in sexually abusing her daughter. Gimenez is wanted by the Interpol.