A woman gave birth to a baby girl on 4 April as she was rescued from the flooded region of Piura, in northern Peru. Maria Pingo was rescued by troops and gave birth during the flight as she was being taken to the Lambayeque Regional Hospital in Chiclayo. Continuing floods and mudslides have killed more than 100 people and left tens of thousands homeless since the start of the year.
Woman gives birth in helicopter after being rescued from Peru floods
- April 6, 2017 14:20 IST
