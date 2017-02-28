A 45-year-old woman from Mumbai has registered a case against her ex-girlfriend for posting a nude picture of her on Whatsapp.

The sessions court on Monday (February 27) rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by the woman against whom the complaint was registered. An FIR was registered at Navghar police station, Mulund (East), on February 4 and the police filed a case under Indian Penal Code's sections 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and also under the Information Technology Act.

A senior police officer said it is the first time that such a case has been registered. The two women were in a relationship for over a decade and worked in the pathology department of a reputed private hospital in the western suburbs.

According to the Times of India, the couple started living in Mulund after the marriage of one of them with a man had failed and they began bonding with each other.

The victim told the police that it was on November 21 last year when she noticed that the accused had put up her nude picture on her Whatsapp profile. When she asked her partner about it, the latter allegedly told her that she had clicked her pictures the previous day when she was in the bathroom. The victim added that her partner even threatened to defame her by circulating the pictures and left the house. Later, when she requested her partner to remove the pictures, she refused. It was then that the victim approached the police.

The accused, who claimed innocence in the court, was declined from being given an anticipatory bail because the police are yet to recover the mobile phone. Also, since the two worked in the same office, there were chances that the accused could influence witnesses.

"With her anticipatory bail being rejected we wanted to arrest her today itself (Monday), but as it is sundown we cannot arrest a woman. So now we will wait until Tuesday," the officer told TOI.