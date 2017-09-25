A woman has lost her leg after waling into the path of a tram while on her mobile phone. The women doesnt check before stepping across the tracks in Kharkiv, Ukraine and is slammed into the tracks the oncoming tram.
Woman distracted by phone loses leg after being hit by tram
- September 25, 2017 15:52 IST
