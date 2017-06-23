A video of a bizarre traffic incident in Virginia Beach shows a woman clinging onto the bonnet of a car after getting into an argument with the female driver of the vehicle. Both women are now being investigated by police classifying the incident as a mutual aggressor issue.
Woman clings onto car in bizarre traffic incident
- June 23, 2017 20:48 IST
