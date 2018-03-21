Two bike-borne men allegedly threw acid at a 23-year-old woman Tuesday, March 20, at Mohan Nagar in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The victim was on her way to office when the unfortunate attack took place that also injured four other co-passengers sitting next to her in an autorickshaw.

According to the victim's family, her former female colleague was behind the attack and she had hired two men to do the job, the Times of India reported.

The girl and her former colleague have had constant altercations following which the victim stopped talking to her. Upset over the issue, the colleague started stalking her everywhere and asked her not to end the friendship.

"She is the same age as my daughter. They were friends earlier but my daughter snapped communication and she had been pressuring her to resume communication," The victim's father told Hindustan Times.

"We also lodged several complaints against her at Sahibabad police station and also at New Kondli police station, where she lives. She issued threats and followed my daughter regularly," he added.

An FIR has been filed with Sahibabad police station. The police also confirmed that the female stalker was named as an accused, Indian Express reported.

"For the last six months, someone from her family has been accompanying her from home to office, or at least till the autorickshaw stand, because she was allegedly being harassed by a former woman colleague," Rakesh Kumar Singh, the Sahibabad police SHO, was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

According to the report, the girl hailed from Kondli in New Delhi and had met the stalker at her previous company in Noida where they became friends. However, their issues started when the stalker would not let her speak to others as she was often possessive about her. The girl eventually got fed up with the behavior of her colleague and quit her job last year.

"The victim and her family members claimed that the accused used to call her from different phone numbers and had even visited her house in Ghaziabad several times. The accused had allegedly threatened to kill her if she got married," the police official added.