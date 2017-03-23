A woman allegedly committed suicide at the Kashmiri Gate Metro Station in Delhi. Her body was found hanging near the water supply pipe at the end of platform number 2 inside the metro station on Thursday.

According to officials, a staff member of the cleaning department found the body at the Kashmiri Gate Metro station around 8:30 am and informed the authorities about the same, the Press Trust of India reported. They added that the woman used a 'dupatta' to hang herself. The identity of the woman, who is around 28 years old, is still now known.

Officials from the Metro and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reached the spot upon receiving information about the alleged suicide. A probe into the incident is currently underway. Officials are trying to find out how and when the woman allegedly committed suicide. They also said that the police was scanning the CCTV footage at the station.