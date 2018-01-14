After Harvey Weinstein, Golden Globe Award-winning comedian and writer Aziz Ansari, who is popularly known for his role in Master of None, has been accused of sexual assault by a woman when she reportedly went on a date with him last year.

Her encounter was first published on Babe.net with a headline that read, 'I went on a date with Aziz Ansari. It turned into the worst night of my life.'

As per the report, the 23-year-old Brooklyn-based photographer by the name Grace (name changed) has shared her first-person experience which took place when they first met at the 2017 Emmy Awards after-party.

The Instagram handle by the username 'babedotnet' also shared the screenshots of their flirtatious WhatsApp conversation that happened over the following week after Ansari and Grace exchanged their phone numbers at the after-party.

Read the full-unedited excerpt from babedotnet Instagram post here:

"23-year-old Grace* went on a date with Aziz Ansari in September. It turned out to be the worst night of her life. She told babe Ansari pulled her hand towards his penis multiple times and "kept doing it after I moved it away. She said she remembers him asking again and again, "Where do you want me to fuck you?"

"Throughout the course of the night, she says she used verbal and non-verbal cues to indicate how unhappy she was. This is a conversation between them the following day where Grace tells Ansari how uncomfortable he made her feel, saying "you ignored clear non-verbal cues" and "kept going with advances." Read the full story on babe.net."