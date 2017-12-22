What are your thoughts on a musical Wolverine movie? Well if you would listen to Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman's version of the X-Men movie, you'd beg him to return it and make it.

The actor, who spent 16 years of his career in making the comic character iconic, hung his claws earlier this year with the release of Logan. Returning to the big screen with The Greatest Showman, the actor was asked if he would be interested in making a Wolverine movie but in a musical form. His reply was hilarious.

Also read: Disney-Fox deal: Wolverine Hugh Jackman interested in Avengers, X-Men crossover but doesn't want to be in it

First of all, he cleared the air – leaving to space for speculations – by confirming he is done with Wolverine and will not return to the role.

"No more Wolverine, I can tell you right now," he told Yahoo. However, when prompted to presume a possible Wolverine musical is taking place, he was asked to think of a plot line. He said:

"It would be in the Blues Brothers world. Think chicken wire and people throwing beer bottles and him slicing them in half. I don't see kick lines!"

Pitching into the hypothetical project, The Greatest Showman's songwriting team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul came up with lyrics for this Blues Brother wacky world Jackman created.

"We'd have to do some wordplay," Paul said. "Like 'morals clause,' but oh, claws! See what we did there?"

Can you image Wolverine singing and clinking beer bottles? Doesn't it sound like a perfect Disney movie, now that the X-Men are also under the studio owns rights to the previously Fox-owned characters.

It does pose a funny image to the head. However, it will be a mere imagination because there is no way that such a story would be brought to life. Considering that studios would even think of it, Jackman is definitely not playing it.

But that doesn't stop us from watching Jackman singing and dancing! The actor don's The Greatest Showman's hat in the movie which is running in theatres now.