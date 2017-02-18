With the big scalp of Liverpool already in their name, Wolverhampton Wanderers will look to make it two giant-killing acts out of two when they host the English Premier League leaders Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

FA Cup fifth round schedule and TV listings

Wolves blitzed Liverpool in their fourth round FA Cup match, with Jurgen Klopp able to do nothing but watch on in horror as his team failed to find an answer.

With an experienced manager, who has been around the Premier League block, in Paul Lambert at the helm, Wolves will now hope to trip Chelsea up and end Antonio Conte's hopes of completing a domestic double in his first season.

"We're up against a team that's eight points clear in the Premier League with a great manager and a great team who are playing ever so well," Lambert said. "But on one given day, you never know.

"We'll need to punch above our weight, but first and foremost we have to do what we're good at, not play Chelsea's way, or into their way of playing.

"Like at Liverpool, we have to try and take them out their comfort zone. I've watched a few games of theirs and been to see them live.

"For me the most important thing is we play the way we play, which is hopefully with the energy we've showed recently. Don't worry about anything else. On any given day we can win."

On most given days, though, Chelsea have been outstanding, which is why they are on their way to a second Premier League title in three years. In the FA Cup as well, the Blues have not looked like toning down their intensity, even when Conte has made changes to his side.

That is the sign of a great team who know exactly what the manager demands from them. If Chelsea play anywhere near their potential again, this FA Cup tie will end up being a no-contest, such is the strength of the team from London.

"I like to win every competition in every season," Conte said. "We must have this winning mentality. In the league there are six teams who can fight until the end to win the title. In the FA Cup there are 16 teams who are very strong. Our target is to reach the next round.

"(The FA Cup fifth round match) won't be easy. Wolves beat Liverpool away and Stoke away. We must pay great attention because they showed in the recent past they have the capability to beat great teams. I hope tomorrow will be different and Chelsea will reach the next round."

When to Watch Live

Wolves vs Chelsea is set to begin at 11pm IST (5.30pm GMT, 12.30pm ET).

Live Streaming and TV information

India: TV: Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

UK: TV: BT Sport 2. Live Streaming: Watch BT Sport.

USA: TV: Fox Sports 2. Live Streaming: FoxSoccer2Go.

Australia and New Zealand: TV: ESPN.

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.