While on a modelling assignment in India in 2009, Jacqueline Fernandez successfully auditioned for fantasy drama Aladin, which marked her acting debut in Bollywood.

Aladin, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. As the movie completes 8 years today, Sujoy tweeted a picture captioning it: "the @Riteishd and @Asli_Jacqueline screen testing for ALADIN..." [sic.]

And we are stunned looking at Jacqueline. What do you think?

Jacqueline Fernandez has surely changed over the years, especially her facial features.

Jacqueline and Riteish have worked in four films – Housefull, Housefull 2, Jaane Kaha Se Aayi Hai.

Jacqueline Fernandez has impressed the audience with her charm and has climbed the ladder of success in eight years by working with some big actors.

When asked what she thinks about being typecast as a 'sex symbol' she told a leading website: "I don't have issues with people calling me a sex symbol. I will take that as a compliment, but people shouldn't abuse that term. I know there is so much more of me than being just sexy."

The Srilankan beauty told the media how she is constantly wary of what she says in public. "Things get so fabricated. Because you are in the limelight, people do target you. It is all the more important to be cautious of people like that.

As much as there is a positive side to being famous, there is also a dark side to it. You are continuously in people's eyes. There is definitely room for a lot of negativity that can come your way without you expecting it or asking for it. Big league means big controversies."