Witch's Court, the KBS crime thriller series, has been criticised by the viewers for its unrealistic plot. The show will be back with episode 3 this Monday, October 16, at 10 PM KST.

The legal drama revolves around the life of a prosecutor named Ma Yi Deum, portrayed by Bubble Gum actress Jung Ryeo Won. The character lost her my mother at a very young age and she does not know anything about her father.

The female lead is known for being ruthless to the clients. She has been admired by many of her co-workers for her peculiar way of winning the case. The prosecutor dreamt of a successful career and she worked hard to impress her superiors.

However, things took a turn for the worst after she testified against her superior during a sexual assault trial. Ma Yi Deum was assigned to a special task force for sexual assault crimes against women and children.

The female lead won her first case, which was about a university student raped by his professor. The victim was gay and he didn't want the world to know about it. But the prosecutor used the details to win the case.

With the case, she captured the attention of a corrupted politician named Jo Gab Soo, who is also a member of the law firm's advisory board. He could be her biological father, who did not just rape her mother but also assaulted her when she tried to testify against him. The young prosecutor does not know anything about it.

Click here to watch Witch's Court episodes 3 and 4 live online on KBS2 tonight at 10 PM KST.

Check some of the viewers' comments:

I don't get how this is a happy ending and suddenly cheerful music comes on when the episode's over? There should be some kind of reflection on the sad state of society, this is really bad treatment of a serious subject. She was smirking all the time like it's some gag comedy drama, that basically makes her character a psychopath, not "badass".

I was blown by how much she lacked empathy and even if they wanted to portray a strong female lead, it shouldn't be brought in a psychotic way right? but then again her character is supposed to be a ''witch in the court'' so she has to act like one. Even so cant wait for her character to develop in time and I'm rooting for it to get better!!

Yeah I get that she's supposed to be mean and badass but - because the drama is dealing with such a sensitive subject, it shouldn't look like it's "cool" when she's acting like an unprofessional psychotic bitch. I mean regardless of her character, you just can't make a comedy/lighthearted drama out of such a sensitive subject.