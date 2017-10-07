Witch's Court, the upcoming KBS legal drama starring Bubble Gum actress Jung Ryeo Won and The Good Wife actor Yoon Hyun Min, is scheduled to premiere on Monday, October 9, at 10 pm KST.

The first episode will probably focus on the complicated relationship between the onscreen couple.

While Ryeo Won will be portraying a ferocious ace prosecutor named Ma Yi Deum, Hyun Min will be playing the role of a rookie prosecutor named Yeo Jin Wook in the Korean mini-series. When the duo meets for the first time at work, things get very intense.

Korean drama lovers have already got a glimpse of Ma Yi Deum and Yeo Jin Wook's first meeting through newly-released promotional stills.

The photos show them waiting for an elevator inside an apartment and the female lead suspiciously looking at her counterpart.

"This will be the first time that the two are meeting. It's a tense situation that many women have probably faced at least once in their lives, and we hope viewers stick around to see how the outcome," an industry insider told Soompi.

Meanwhile, another insider claimed that the onscreen couple are from entirely different backgrounds and it will be interesting to see how they work under one roof for the Department of Crimes Against Children and Women.

"Ma Yi Deum and Yeo Jin Wook have met unexpectedly inside and outside of the prosecutor's office and have now ended up as co-workers at the same department for separate reasons. We hope the viewers will look forward to the two characters' different motives and mindsets and how they will solve cases together," the source said.

The Korean drama lovers can also look forward to a conflict between Jung Ryeo Won and Jeon Bae Soo's characters in the premiere episode of Witch's Court.

According to an insider, the relationship between the two is a very important part of the story.

"The conflict between Yi Deum and Oh Soo Cheol will lead to the birth of a big change in Yi Deum's life. Stay tuned to the first episode next week to find out why these two characters hate each other so much and what the hidden meaning is behind what Yi Deum said to Oh Soo Cheol," the source teased.

Explaining further, another insider said: "The past incident that happened 20 years ago has a large impact on the present-day lives of the two women [Ma Ee Deum and her mother Kwak Young Sil]. Through their family history, the painful secret of the witch-like prosecutor will be revealed and everyone will empathise with her."

Check out the official synopsis for Witch's Court below: