Wisconsin gun attacks: 4 dead after domestic dispute triggers multiple shootings

Wisconsin gun attacks: 4 dead after domestic dispute triggers multiple shootings Close
At least one police officer and three civilians have been killed in a series of shootings in northern Wisconsin, police said late on Wednesday (22 March). A suspect has been detained in connection with the incident. Local officials reportedly said that the shooting spree started off after police were summoned to what they called a domestic situation at Marathon Savings Bank.
loading image
IBT TV
Donald Trump: 'Get busy, get to work and get the job done'
Most popular