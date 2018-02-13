IT major Wipro Limited and Mumbai-based Tata Steel Limited have been named in Ethisphere Institute's list of World's Most Ethical Companies for 2018. The list also includes Microsoft, Dell, Canon, Genpact, Xerox, Salesforce and Adobe.

According to Ethisphere Institute, 135 companies have been honoured from 23 countries and 57 industries.

''Over the last 12 years, we have repeatedly seen that those companies who focus on transparency and authenticity are rewarded with the trust of their employees, their customers, and their investors. While negative headlines might grab attention, the companies who support the rule of law and operate with decency and fair play around the globe will always succeed in the long term," Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich said.

The list is based on Ethisphere Institute's Ethics Quotient (EQ) framework. The performance of the companies is analyzed in an objective, consistent and standardized manner. Scores are generated in five key categories -- ethics and compliance program (35 percent), corporate citizenship and responsibility (20 percent), the culture of ethics (20 percent), governance (15 percent), and leadership, innovation and reputation (10 percent).

All companies that participate in the assessment process will be provided with their scores and suggestions which helps them compare with leading companies.

The institute will organize an event in New York on March 13 to felicitate the companies where PepsiCo chairperson and CEO Indra Nooyi is expected to deliver the keynote address.