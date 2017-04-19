Wipro Lighting, part of Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd., announced that it has won the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2017 for its lighting product – VERGE LED, in the product design category.

VERGE LED is Wipro's signature lighting product for modern work-spaces designed by the company's industrial designer Prajakta Rokade. It blends in innovatively and captures the essence of any workspace. VERGE LED enhances the elements of the space it is going to belong, creating a unique volumetric lighting experience.

"Design & Innovation is a way of life at Wipro. We are delighted to win this award, a testimony to our focus on innovation and encourages us to bring in more innovation and value to our customers," Anuj Dhir, Vice President & Business Head, Commercial Lighting, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting said.

Red Dot Award: Product Design 2017 is a well-regarded international design competition. For over 60 years, an expert team awards the seal of quality for good design and innovation to the outstanding designs of the year. This year, a jury of around 40 independent designers, design professors and specialist journalists evaluated each individual product. The competition assessed 5,500 plus entries from 54 countries.

Wipro Lighting, a part of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting Group was started in 1992 to manufacture and market lighting products. It has a wide range of LED product offerings and profitable presence across application areas including modern workspaces, industries, retail, healthcare, pharmaceutical firms, roads & highways and landscapes.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting group (WCCLG), a part of Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd, is among the fastest growing FMCG businesses in India. Wipro Consumer Care's businesses include personal wash products, toiletries, personal care products, baby care products, wellness products, electrical wire devices, domestic and commercial lighting and Modular office furniture. It has a strong brand presence with significant market share across segments in India, South East Asia and the Middle East.