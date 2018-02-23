EXO member Baekhyun has opened up about the band's upcoming performance at the closing ceremony of PyeongChang Winter Olympics 2018.

The young Korean heartthrob said that all the band members were really happy and excited to know about their performances at the international multi-sport event.

"It's an event that is watched by the entire world, so it is a great honor for us. It's a stage of dreams that not many get the opportunity to participate in," the 25-year old singer said during a telephonic interview with JTBC's Morning news segment.

The EXO member also said that the team had a lot of discussions about their stage mainly because they will be representing K-Pop through their performances.

Although Baekhyun said that it is very "difficult" to share any details about their Olympics performances, he revealed that they will be singing two songs at the event.

"We want the big reveal to be on the day of the closing ceremony. A lot of preparations went into it, so please anticipate our performance," the K-Pop idol added.

The Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo actor then shared his gratitude for the band being called as "Nation's Pick". He said that the nickname comes with a "great sense of responsibility" and the team is grateful to everyone for giving the nickname.

"Hearing it has strengthened our resolve to keep working harder. We believe that we were invited to perform [at the closing ceremony] because of the love and support of our fans from all over the world." The EXO member added.

Baekhyun then spoke about a meeting with figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva, who recently revealed that she was an EXO-L and said that she wanted to meet the band members.

The K-Pop idol said that the group members will surely meet her if they get a chance. "Whenever we hear that an athlete is our fan, we talk about how amazing that is in our group chat. We always have a strong desire to meet all of them," he added.

The EXO member wrapped up his interview with a message to all the participants at PyeongChang Winter Olympics 2018.

"I hope that everyone sees results that reflect all of the hard work they put into their training. But I think what's most important is that they don't get injured during the competition. I hope everyone stays injury-free and does their best till the end," Soompi quoted him.