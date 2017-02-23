Director Gopichand Malineni's Telugu movie Winner featuring Sai Dharam Tej and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, is a much-hyped and highly-awaited film and it is set to be released in theatres around the world on 24 February.

Story/Plot:

Winner is an action movie which is high on romance and comedy quotient. Abburi Ravi and Sridhar Seepana have written the story, while Gopichand Malineni penned the screenplay. The film revolves around the story of a young man who rises to the top overcoming several hurdles.

Sai Dharam Tej is a young guy and he gets tangled between his dislike for horse riding and his father (Jagapathi Babu). He comes across a fitness freak and athlete named Sitara, who makes him grow interest in the horses. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Analysis:

The audience say Gopichand Malineni has chosen a tried and tested story for Winner, but he has some twists and turns in the screenplay to make the movie an interesting watch. The film has an engrossing narration and the commercial ingredients like action, romance, comedy and music to keep the film goers entertained and engaged throughout the film.

Performance:

Sai Dharam Tej has delivered a decent performance in Winner and he impresses the viewers with his action, dance and dialogue delivery. As an athlete, Rakul Preet Singh has done a good job and her glamour is one of the highlights of the film. Ali, Prudhvi and Vennela Kishore's hilarious comedy is a big asset to the film. Thakur Anoop Singh, Jagapati Babu, Mukesh Rishi have done justice to their roles, say the audience.

Technical:

Nallamalupu Bujji and Tagore Madhu have jointly produced Winner under their banners Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Productions and Leo Productions. The film has rich production values and picturisation, music, choreography and dance are the big attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter and Facebook. Stay locked to this page to read the live update of Winner movie review by audience: