Winner has done decent business at worldwide box office in the first weekend and thrashed the collection record of Sai Dharam Tej's Supreme. The film has earned 45 percent of the investment of the distributors in three days.

Before its release, Winner had huge hype and curiosity generated by its promos and its makers had done massive publicity for the film. Its distributors booked over 700 cinema halls across the globe. The hype helped the movie register good advance booking for its opening day.

Winner opened to superb response and collected Rs 9 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie earned Rs 6.25 crore for its distributors on its opening day. The film, however, garnered mixed response from audience and trade experts predicted that the word of mouth might take a toll on its business over the weekend.

But the Sai Dharam Tej and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer managed to be rock-steady at the ticket counters on Saturday and Sunday. Winner collected approximately Rs 17 crore at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The film is estimated to have eared Rs 11.40 crore for its global distributors in three days.

Sai Dharam Tej's previous release Supreme collected Rs 15.30 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie earned approximately Rs 9.93 crore for its global distributors in three days. It was the highest grossing film in the opening weekend for the actor. Now, Winner has shattered this record.

Winner fetched Rs 25 crore from the sale of its worldwide theatrical rights -- the highest amount for a film featuring a young hero like Sai Dharam Tej. The movie has recovered 45.60 percent of the investments of its global distributors. The film is expected to fetch them another 25 percent on the weekdays.

Here are the details of distribution rights and earnings of Winner around the world. All the figures are in crore. These are ballpark figures: