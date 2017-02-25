Sai Dharam Tej's Winner is off to a good start at the Andhra and Telangana box office. Despite getting mixed reviews, the Tollywood movie made an impressive collection on the first day in the two Telugu-speaking states.

Early estimates coming from trade experts indicate that Winner has broken Sai Dharam Tej's previous best set by Supreme, which had made Rs 4.04 crore on the opening day at the Andhra and Telangana box office.

Trade experts say that the Shivaratri festival turned out to be a big advantage for Winner as the audience turnout was good. The evening shows in the prime centres ran to packed houses.

The movie has registered fantastic occupancy rates in theatres in Ceeded, Vizag and West Godavari regions. Trade reports from Karnataka and the overseas centres are yet to arrive. Industry insiders think that the movie would have grossed above Rs 5.50 crore on the opening day.

Winner is an action movie which is high on romance and comedy quotient. Abburi Ravi and Sridhar Seepana have written the story, while Gopichand Malineni has penned the screenplay. The film revolves around the story of a young man who rises to the top, overcoming several hurdles.

The Telugu movie stars Rakul Preet Singh in the female lead role, while Jagapathi Babu is also seen in an important role. The cast also includes Mukesh Rishi, Aadarsha Balakrishna, Ali, Vennela Kishore and Raghu Babu. Winner features S Thaman's music, Chota K Naidu's cinematography and Gautham Raju's editing.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]