Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss — the identical twins who successfully sued Mark Zuckerberg for stealing their concept for Facebook in 2009 and received a settlement amount of $65 million — are now the world's first Bitcoin billionaires.

The twins invested some of the settlement money — around A$14million — in Bitcoin in 2013. The brothers reportedly bought 1 percent of all Bitcoin in circulation at the time.

Since the time of their investment, the $11 million crypto-bet digital currency has gradually increased in value by 10,000 percent, making the 36-year old brothers billionaires.

According to reports, the twins described the cryptocurrency as "better than gold".

They were quoted by Financial Times as saying: "We see Bitcoin as potentially the greatest social network of all," said Tyler in 2016. The brother saw Bitcoin as a missing piece of the digital economy that would change the way of a transaction which is made now.

In 2012 both Cameron and Tyler learned about Bitcoin on a holiday in Ibiza. They launched a digital current marketplace called Gemini in 2015, to allow investors to buy and sell and also store Bitcoins.

"We wanted to build an exchange that was similar to Nasdaq or NYSE for the digital currency," Tyler Winklevoss said in an interview. "We wanted something that both Wall Street and Main Street felt."