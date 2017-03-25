Three persons in the US have filed a lawsuit against Microsoft claiming that its Windows 10 update damaged their computers and destroyed their data.

The complaint, filed in Chicago's US District Court on Thursday, said that Microsoft Windows 10 was a defective product and that its maker failed to provide adequate warning about the potential risks posed by Windows 10 installation, Britain-based online tech publication The Register reported on Friday.

Microsoft "failed to exercise reasonable care in designing, formulating and manufacturing the Windows 10 upgrade and placing it into the stream of commerce. As a result of its failure to exercise reasonable care, (the company) distributed an operating system that was liable to cause loss of data or damage to hardware," the complaint said.

It is also claimed that Windows 10 installed itself onto a complainant's computer without her consent and then erased the data.

According to another victim, he consented to the Windows 10 update, but that left his computer non-functional.

Meanwhile, a Microsoft spokesperson has said that the Windows 10 free upgrade programme was a choice designed to help people take advantage of the most secure and most productive Windows.

"Customers had the option not to upgrade to Windows 10. If a customer who upgraded during the one year programme needed help with the upgrade experience, we had numerous options including free customer support and 31-days to roll back to their old operating system. We believe the plaintiffs' claims are without merit," the spokesperson said.