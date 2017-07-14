Windows 10 users with a Microsoft account to log into their computer will soon be able recover their passwords from the lockscreen itself.

The company recently added a new password recovery option in the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16237, which was discovered by MSPoweruser. The new feature is expected to be released to all users sometime between October and November when Microsoft launches the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.

The new password recovery option comes with a link saying "I forgot my password." Once you click on the link, it sets off a password recovery procedure for the user's Microsoft account.

The process includes receiving a verification code via email, SMS and phone call. Users need to enter the code in the lockscreen during the password recovery process.

Users can make use of this option if they have either activated the Windows Hello authentication system or have a PIN to secure the account.

The Windows 10 Fall Creators Update is the next major update to the Windows operating system. According to Microsoft, the upcoming update will help rewrite "the future of computing" with key enhancements like a "unified design for cross-device experiences."

The Fall Creators Update will bring a new feature called Timeline to Windows 10, allowing users to travel back in time to find what they were working on, whether it was 2 hours or 2 months ago. There will also be a feature called Clipboard, which will provide users a faster and easier way to copy and paste anything between connected devices.

Windows 10 Creators Update currently powers over 500 million Windows 10 devices around the world. According to the company, over 300 million people currently use Windows 10 every day for more than 3.5 hours a day on average.