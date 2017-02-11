Wind blows truck onto Wyoming Highway Patrol Vehicle

  • February 11, 2017 22:34 IST
    By Storyful
Wind blows truck onto Wyoming Highway Patrol Vehicle Close
The Wyoming Highway Patrol released a dashboard camera video as a warning for drivers to heed high wind warnings. In the video, a truck trailer crashes onto a police vehicle. Luckily, the officers were not in the car and no one was hurt.
loading image
IBT TV
Bloodied brides protest Lebanese rape law
Most popular