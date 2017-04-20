OPPO is going to continue its journey in India with another launch of a new smartphone. Strengthening the selfie revolution that it started in the country, OPPO is going to launch the successor of its F1s smartphone on May 4.

To add a bit of spice to the launch, OPPO started a campaign on social media that confirms an association with one of the biggest blockbuster movies, Baahubali. The company is offering a chance to win "free movie tickets and other exciting gifts" for sharing the post while tagging your favourite character from the movie.

This strategy should build a strong social media presence for OPPO leading up to the launch of its F3 smartphone in India. The company has also sent out media invites, confirming the launch of the phone set to take place in Mumbai – the city of dreams and the prime centre of Bollywood.

''We are delighted to announce our association with the most awaited Tollywood movie – Bahubali. The movie is in pursuit of providing the best visual experience to its audience and OPPO as a brand is in pursuit of providing perfect user experience, photography especially Selfie experience. Both the movie and OPPO have pushed boundaries to showcase brilliant technology and will provide great experience to its consumers with its new offering," Will Yang, Brand Director of OPPO India was quoted as saying by Gadgets360.

If we are to guess, the launch event will have a cinematic twist or at the least a celebrity guest to address the audience.

Talking about the F3 smartphone itself, the company claims it will have high performance hardware along with optimised software to provide smooth user experience." The phone's design as shown in by OPPO confirms that it will draw close similarities to the F3 Plus, which we reviewed last month.

In addition to the similar design, the F3 smartphone is going to borrow the key USP of F3 Plus – the dual front camera. The specs haven't been confirmed, but the rumours suggest the F3 could come with a 16MP+8MP front camera just like the F3 Plus, and a 16MP rear camera with Dual Pixel AF.

Other features include a more compact 5.5-inch HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 chipset, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, a fingerprint scanner, ColorOS based Android 7.0 Nougat and a 3075mAh battery with VOOC. The pricing and availability details will be revealed at the event itself. So stay tuned for more.