The semifinal match between the two has all the ingredients of a classic encounter. If Venus is looking for her eighth grand slam, Konta is yet to win any slam.

Venus has been brilliant, beating her opponents with decent ease. Besides dropping a set against Wang Qiang, she has been flawless, but the former world number one knows about the bigger task ahead.

This could be her big chance to win in front of her home crowd. Venus has defied her age to come so far in this competition and does not want to think about it and wants to just concentrate on the match in hand.

"When you're out there, all you're thinking about - especially at least on my side - all I can control is myself. In the thick of the match, it's not in your head," BBC quoted Venus as saying.

In comparison, Konta is far less experienced. Venus knows what it takes to win titles, which is quite alien for Konta. The British girl, who has never reached a grand slam final, has shown some real class in Wimbledon 2017, defeating stars such as Simona Halep and Caroline Garcia in the competition.

With such wins, and especially that quality win over Halep in the quarters, Konta has her tails up. One of the things that have really helped her has been the astounding support from the home crowd in Wimbledon 2017. This could be her big chance to win in front of her home crowd.

"In terms of the home support, I feel very excited and very humbled by it. When you get a massive crowd of people cheering, making that sort of noise in a stadium, you do get goosebumps," Konta said.

Home support will play an important role, but when she comes up against the class of Venus, Konta will need much more than the support alone. She will have to fire on all cylinders to reach her maiden grand slam final.