It is time for the start of the Wimbledon 2017 quarterfinal in the women's singles, and some big players will take the court on Tuesday, July 11. However, among the four matches, it is Johanna Konta vs Simona Halep clash at the Center Court which will be looked upon with utmost interest .

There is some recent spiteful history between the two players as Halep accused Konta of gamesmanship during their Fed Cup tie in April. It will add much-needed spice in the quarterfinals contest. It is a clash which neither Konta nor Halep would want to lose.

Even if they had no recent history, they would have given their best as it is a match, where the winner inches closer to the Wimbledon title too, by reaching the semifinals.

Konta has looked in good form, and has played some wonderful tennis in Wimbledon. So far, Donna Vekic and 21st seed Caroline Garcia have been her toughest opponent, winning in a tight game spreading over three sets.

It is better that Konta comes into her toughest match of the competition, against Halep after getting tested. This match against the Romanian will be her big stern test.

The British player could beat Halep, but the Romanian has been in an incredible form in the championship. There is an air of confidence in her style of playing, beating her opponents with class. Halep has not lost a single set in Wimbledon 2017 and it would take something special from Konta to even snatch a set.

With Halep in roaring form, she will be keen to go all the way and win her first grand slam. It might be surprising for many, but she is yet to win a grand slam. A semifinals finish in Wimbledon 2014 has been her best performance.

Konta is also aware of Halep's form, and wants to come with her best game.

"I'm looking forward to playing against Simona Halep, the top tennis player, who is playing well right now. It's a great opportunity for me to play again against one of the best in the world, and to really enjoy being in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon," Sports 24 quoted Konta as saying.

Where to watch live

Johanna Konta vs Simona Halep is the third match on Centre Court, with the first match starting at 12 pm local time (5:30 pm, 8am ET). Live streaming and TV options.