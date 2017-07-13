Jose Mourinho steals Andy Murrays Wimbledon trophy in cheeky new advert Close
Rohan Bopanna has entered his second straight Grand Slam quarter-final as the veteran Indian player along with Mixed doubles partner Gabriela Dabrowski made the last-eight round of Wimbledon 2017.

The Indo-Canadian pair will take on defending champions Heather Watson-Henri Kontinen on Thursday, July 13.

Bopanna won his first Grand Slam title -- French Open -- earlier this year at the Roland Garros after he and his Canadian partner Dabrowski defeated Robert Farah and Anna-Lena Gronefeld in a hard-fought final battle, that went to the tie-break -- 2-6, 6-2, 12-10. The pair was dictating terms on the dirt, beating second seeds Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig and third seeds Andrea Hlavackova-Edouard Roger-Vasselin enroute.

Bopanna and Dabrowski have successfully carried their winning form into the grass season. After being handed a first-round bye, the duo went on to survive a close battle against unseeded pair of Fabrice Martin and Raluca Olaru -- 7-6(2), 7-5 in the second round, after which they decimated Croatian pairing of Nikola Mektic and Ana Konjuh.

It will be a stiff test for the Indo-Canadian pair against the title holders as the Finnish-Britain pair has picked up from where they left off last season. In a hard-fought R16 match, Watson and Kontinen showcased fighting skills when they dumped fourth-seeds Dodic and Mirza.

Rohan Bopanna
File photo of Rohan BopannaBEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

However, spurred on by recent success, Bopanna and Dabrowski will enter today's tie with a lot of confidence as the London crowd is expected to rally behind local hope Watson and her partner.

When is the match, how to watch it live

Bopanna-Dabrowski vs Kontinen-Watson mixed doubles quarter-final will begin not before 4 pm BST, 8.30pm IST

India: TV: Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2HD. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

Bulgaria: TV: Eurosport. Live Streaming: Eurosport Player.

Switzerland: TV: SRG

UK: TV: BBC One and BBC Two. Live Streaming: BBC iPlayer.

Spain: TV: Movistar+.

Asia: TV: Fox Sports Asia. Live Streaming: Fox Sports Play Asia.

Canada: TV: TSN, CTV. Live Streaming: TSN TV.

USA: TV: ESPN. Live streaming: Watch ESPN.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

France and Middle East: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

