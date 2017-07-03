Murray will look to answer a few of them, at least, on Monday when he plays Alexander Bublik in the first round of his favourite Grand Slam of any year.

The Brit did splendidly well to clinch the Wimbledon title last year, taking advantage of Novak Djokovic's early exit to lift that golden trophy for the second time in his career.

This year, though, things do seem different. Murray hasn't been at his best in 2017, with injuries – the latest one being a hip complaint – form and a possible lack of motivation all playing a role.

At the French Open, the Brit battled his way through to the semifinals, before going down to Stan Wawrinka in five sets, and just when it looked like things might be looking up, Murray promptly went on to lose in the first round at Queen's to a qualifier.

This first round match at Wimbledon looks quite straightforward for the No.1 seed, but one mistake in each set is all it takes to make an early exit.

"Hopefully I'm able to deal with things better this time around," Murray said of his title defence. "But really once you get out there, I don't feel like I'm coming in trying to defend something. I'm going out there trying to win Wimbledon again. I want to try to win the competition.

"Maybe [defending] adds a little bit extra pressure. Maybe a few more nerves, especially at this slam, with the way the scheduling is, that you're the first one out there on Centre Court. You feel like you're opening up the tournament a little bit, and that adds a few more nerves.

"But I feel okay. I've felt fairly calm the last few days, considering how I've been feeling."

Murray knows Bublik pretty well having done an interview with the Kazakh youngster – a hilarious one at that – but that doesn't mean he will be aware of how the 20-year-old will play. That would be difficult considering even the player himself isn't quite sure of his qualities.

"My game is unpredictable," Bublik said. "I don't even know what I'm going to do."

Murray, though, knows what he needs to do – spend as little time as needed on Centre Court and book that place in the second round.

When and where to watch live

Andy Murray is Alexander Bublik is the first match on Centre Court, with a scheduled start of 1pm BST, 5.30pm IST. TV and live streaming information is below.

