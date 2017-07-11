Novak Djokovic would have envisaged sitting back, maybe practising a little today, having sealed his spot in another Wimbledon quarterfinal on "Manic Monday". However, thanks to the manic match between Rafael Nadal and Gilles Muller going on for nearly five hours, Djokovic is now forced to play his fourth round match on Tuesday, with a possible quarterfinal coming up the next day.

Considering the Serbian will not have a single day's rest if he makes it through, Djokovic will want to keep this last 16 match against Adrian Mannarino short and sweet.

The quicker the match finishes for the No.2 seed, the better his chances of recovering for the quarterfinal against Tomas Berdych.

Djokovic will know the importance of staying at the top of his game throughout, having watched Nadal get knocked out in that thriller by Muller. The Serb, though, has looked quite good in this Wimbledon so far, with a quick and impressive victory over Ernests Gulbis, the man who knocked Juan Martin Del Potro out, only underlining that fact.

"Ernests Gulbis is someone that is very unpredictable and has a huge serve, with that kind of game, very powerful, fast game from back of the court," Djokovic said of his third round win in straight sets. "It's not easy to play against him on this surface.

"I'm really pleased that I managed to win in straight sets against him, especially in the third set where he started serving better, higher percentage of first serves. He kind of gave it a last shot. I thought he played good quality tennis.

"I think that only can boost my confidence level for whatever is coming up next."

Djokovic will be facing an opponent who topped French compatriot Gael Monfils in the third round, a win which would have given Mannarino a lot of confidence. And the fact that Mannarino is a different player to Gulbis is going to be another issue that Djokovic will have to deal with well.

"Mannarino beat Monfils. Played finals in Turkey. He's in a good form, but I am, too," Djokovic added. "Hopefully I'll be able to, you know, continue playing this well consistently.

"It is going to be different matchup. He's a lefty. He has a good slice serve. Just very tricky game. I think his game is very, very suitable for this kind of surface. Plays very flat, very low. Just moves around the court, anticipates well.

"You got to give him credit. He beat Monfils, couple good players, reached the fourth round. The matches are only going to get tougher as the tournament progresses."

