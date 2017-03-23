Hollywood icon William Shatner is on a mission to get The Bahelor alum Nick Viall voted off Dancing with the Stars Season 24.

In a series of tweets, Shatner urged his followers to "knock Bachelor Nick out ASAP" along with the hashtag #Dontvote4Nick.

"Who is with me? Whoever your favorite is – just not Nick – make the 10 phone calls for them," the actor wrote. "How do we get #BachelorNation to not vote for Nick? Vote against him. The more everyone votes for everyone else the quicker he'll be off."

When a follower asked why Shatner was against Viall competing on Dancing with the Stars, the actor responded "he lives up to the homonym of his last name," and mentioned Viall's controversial appearance on Andi Dorfman's season in The Bachelorette.

Anyone but Nick. Everyone else needs votes https://t.co/RubctS3Vgl — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2017

Interestingly, Shatner is a fan of Viall's dancing partner Peta Murgatroyd. "@PetaMurgatroyd Peta, you know I love you. Congratulations on becoming a mommy. Just can't cheer you on this season. Love to Maks & Shia," the veteran actor tweeted.

Viall was a runner up on Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette, but things went south between the duo when he opened up about her sleeping with him during their Fantasy Suite date. This, in the long run, caused problems between Dorfman and her then fiancé Josh Murray, and the duo called it quits soon after.

Viall weighed in on Shatner's campaign to boot him off of DWTS and his reply was a sad-face emoji.