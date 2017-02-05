- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
William, Kate and Harry compete in relay race for mental health campaign
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry put on their running shoes today. The Royals took part in a training relay race at Londons Olympic Park. They were joined by world-record runner Paula Radcliffe and British 400m record holder Iwan Thomas.The Heads Together training day was part of a campaign to promote mental well-being. It was the first event held at the new London Marathon Community Track.
