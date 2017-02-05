William, Kate and Harry compete in relay race for mental health campaign

  • February 5, 2017 22:58 IST
    By Reuters
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry put on their running shoes today. The Royals took part in a training relay race at Londons Olympic Park. They were joined by world-record runner Paula Radcliffe and British 400m record holder Iwan Thomas.The Heads Together training day was part of a campaign to promote mental well-being. It was the first event held at the new London Marathon Community Track.
