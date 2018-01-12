Alia Abbas Zafar has already directed Salman Khan in two movies – Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. After both films turned out to be blockbusters, the director now wants to bring Salman and Shah Rukh Khan together for a film.

Ali said Salman and SRK share a great bond, which will be easily visible on the big screen. Hence, the filmmaker feels they are the only two superstars who can be easily brought together for a film.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor does it again! Lashes out at young lady; son Ranbir Kapoor intervenes to resolve issue

"The only two superstars who I think can be brought together for a film are Salman and Shah Rukh. They have an easy understanding and chemistry. They are always in their element with each other. You need to hear them talk when they are sitting together," DNA quoted the Tiger Zinda Hai director as saying.

Ali further said he would love to direct them together in a comedy film, but he needs to find a very good script to make it possible.

"I would love to do a comedy with both of them. I definitely want to. I don't know if it will ever happen but one thing is for sure, both of them are extremely secure. Hence, it wouldn't be a problem to get them to do a film together. But the script has to be well-written," the director told the publication.

Salman and Shah Rukh had worked together in a number of movies like Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. SRK and Salman's latest collaboration was Tubelight, in which the former had played a cameo.

The two have shown their bromance on various occasions, which further make fans crave for a movie where the two would be seen playing two different full-fledged roles. Only time will tell if this will ever be possible again.

Meanwhile, Ali and Salman's collaboration has proved to be extremely successful. After the debacle of Tubelight, Salman needed a hit, and Tiger Zinda Hai has turned out to be his second-highest grosser at the domestic market as of now.

It will soon become his biggest hit at the Indian box office, beating Bajrangi Bhaijaan. After the two superhit movies, Salman and Ali have joined hands for the third time for their next film titled Bharat.