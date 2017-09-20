Apple's iPhone X's staggering price tag of over $1,000 dropped many jaws to the floors. But that's going to be the way forward for many flagships, and here's one company that's already getting with the trend.

Huawei's big announcement is due next month, where it will unveil the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro smartphones to compete against Apple's iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and upcoming Google Pixel 2 series. There have been series of leaks around the new Mate 10 series, which have revealed details like bezel-less display, dual cameras, enhanced AI capabilities and more, but the latest one matters the most.

Every great device is judged based on its price, and Huawei – despite replacing Apple to become the second largest smartphone manufacturer in the world – won't be an exception. And if the latest leak is to be believed, there are going to be more eyes on Huawei's new flagships than ever.

Mobile tipster leaked the possible pricing of all Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro models on Twitter along with a photo showing the front panels of the two phones. Before we get to the panels, check out the pricing:

Huawei Mate 10 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM: ¥4299 (approx. $650/Rs 42,200) 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM: ¥4899 (approx. $744/Rs. 48,000) 6GB RAM + 256GB ROM: ¥5599 (approx. $850/Rs. 54,900) Huawei Mate 10 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM: ¥5499 (approx. $835/Rs. 54,900) 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM: ¥6199 (approx. $941/Rs. 60,700) 6GB RAM + 256GB ROM: ¥6899 (approx. $1042/Rs. 67,646) 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM: ¥7499 (approx. $1138/Rs. 73,500)

It's clear from the pricing structure that the Mate 10 will come in three variants, but the Mate 10 Pro will have four models with the highest price reaching as close to Apple iPhone X. The news comes shortly after Huawei mocked Apple for the iPhone X's Face ID failure at the launch event on September 12. In the teaser, Huawei urged people to wait for the "real AI phone," clearly hinting at the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro.

At least now we know that the "real AI phone" isn't going to come cheap.

Besides the pricing, the leakster dropped another major hint on the phones' design. The display panels of Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro shows extremely slim bezels, but only the Mate 10 has a sleek physical home button with integrated fingerprint scanner. Both phones have 18:9 aspect ratio, making them comfortable to hold despite the large displays.

Here's another look at the Mate 10 Pro.

Huawei mate 10 pro pic.twitter.com/DKltnIRAKx — medicalman (@medicalman1987) September 19, 2017

Other key elements of the Mate 10 series include a 10nm-based HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset, dual rear cameras with 12MP+20MP sensors co-developed by Leica, IP68 certification, Android 8.0 Oreo and 4,000mAh battery. The Mate 10 is said to come with a 6.1-inch display with 4K resolution while the Mate 10 Pro will get a 5.99-inch QHD screen.