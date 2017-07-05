There have been reports doing the rounds that Samsung was having issues in incorporating fingerprint sensor onto the display of its upcoming next-generation device Galaxy Note 8 but those were all unconfirmed information. It is still not confirmed but more hints have surfaced over the last few days, indicating that the Galaxy Note 7 successor might not have the much-awaited feature.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 in August as its predecessor Galaxy Note 7 that was recalled over a faulty battery, will complete a year cycle by this time. There are also reports suggesting that the launch of the handset could be delayed but it's not confirmed.

Jonathan Endicott, CEO of case maker Slickwraps, has posted a computer-aided drafting (CAD) of the purported Galaxy Note 8 on Twitter and it has clearly sent a messasge that the device may not have a fingerprint reader on its display. The CAD shows fingerprint sensor on the back near the rear camera.

It is not confirmed but holds some waters, as Jonathan is associated with smartphone case making and it is in sync with earlier reports.

"We made every effort to install a display-integrated fingerprint sensor on Galaxy Note 8, but we decided not to install it on this strategic phone due to various technical limitations such as security," News.Naver had earlier quoted a Samsung Electronics official as saying.

Whether Samsung fans buy the Galaxy Note 8 if it doesn't have a fingerprint sensor on the display is to be seen but many who were eager to experience the feature in the upcoming device will surely be disappointed. The on-screen fingerprint reader was expected in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ but it didn't happen.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to sport a 6.3-inch infinity display, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor, runs Android 7.1 Nougat OS out-of-the-box, and mounts dual rear camera – 12MP wide-angle camera and 13MP telephoto lens, and an autofocus front-snapper. It is also expected to feature an iris scanner and an AI-powered digital voice assistant Bixby.